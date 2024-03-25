German train drivers' union and railway operator reach a deal in their long dispute

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's main railway operator and a union representing many of its train drivers have reached a deal in a long dispute over working hours and pay that was marked by a string of strikes, the union said Monday.

Neither the GDL union nor state-owned railway operator Deutsche Bahn gave details of their agreement. Both scheduled separate statements on Tuesday.

GDL called drivers for Deutsche Bahn out on strike repeatedly in the dispute, which has dragged on for months.