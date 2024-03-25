Nation & World News

German train drivers' union and railway operator reach a deal in their long dispute

A union representing many of Germany's train drivers says it and the country's main railway operator have reached a deal in a long dispute over working hours and pay that was marked by a string of strikes
FILE - ICE trains are parked near the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 27, 2023. A union representing many of Germany's train drivers says it and the country's main railway operator have reached a deal in a long dispute over working hours and pay that was marked by a string of strikes. Neither the GDL union nor state-owned railway operator Deutsche Bahn gave details of their agreement on Monday. Both scheduled separate statements on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - ICE trains are parked near the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 27, 2023. A union representing many of Germany's train drivers says it and the country's main railway operator have reached a deal in a long dispute over working hours and pay that was marked by a string of strikes. Neither the GDL union nor state-owned railway operator Deutsche Bahn gave details of their agreement on Monday. Both scheduled separate statements on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
17 minutes ago

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's main railway operator and a union representing many of its train drivers have reached a deal in a long dispute over working hours and pay that was marked by a string of strikes, the union said Monday.

Neither the GDL union nor state-owned railway operator Deutsche Bahn gave details of their agreement. Both scheduled separate statements on Tuesday.

GDL called drivers for Deutsche Bahn out on strike repeatedly in the dispute, which has dragged on for months.

It was the most consistently disruptive of several pay disputes in the transport sector that have coincided recently. Others have involved local transport workers, ground staff and cabin crew for Lufthansa, and airport security staff.

The main sticking point was GDL’s demand for working hours to be reduced from 38 to 35 hours per week without a pay cut. Some smaller private operators that operate regional services agreed to the demand.

It wasn't immediately clear how GDL and Deutsche Bahn resolved that issue.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘This will save lives’: Grady paramedics begin blood transfusions

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes

UPDATE
Fire, gas leak shut down SW Atlanta intersection
16m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Wise Smith to forge ahead with challenge against Willis in Fulton DA race

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Wise Smith to forge ahead with challenge against Willis in Fulton DA race

Credit: TNS

Attorney in Fulton Trump case fights to keep his law license
The Latest

Credit: AP

Russian massacre suspects' homeland is plagued by poverty and religious strife
2m ago
THE LATEST
Israel cancels Washington visit in protest after US lets Gaza cease-fire pass at UN
6m ago
Beyond 'yellow flag' law, Maine commission highlights another missed opportunity before...
7m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta