German, Swiss authorities detain 4 accused of supporting IS

Since April 2021, N. had carried out extensive propaganda activities for the group. His main task was to translate official IS texts, videos or audio messages from Arabic into German and to distribute them on various channels of the messenger service Telegram in German-speaking countries.

In addition, N. probably underwent a telephone interview by IS officials in late fall 2021, the statement said. The purpose of this interview was to verify the defendant’s reliability, as he had once again planned to travel to IS operational areas. That attempt failed again in January 2022, the prosecutor's statement said without giving any further details.

The three suspects in Switzerland were detained in the cantons of Zurich, St. Gallen and Lucerne. No further details were released.