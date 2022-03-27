German state election offers 1st test since Scholz took over

Polls before the election for the state legislature point to a solid lead for Scholz's center-left Social Democrats in a region led since 1999 by the center-right Christian Democratic Union party of former Chancellor Angela Merkel.

That doesn't necessarily have much to do with what has been a turbulent first 100 days for Scholz's three-party coalition, during which Russia's war in Ukraine prompted the chancellor to upend German defense policy and Germany to welcome large numbers of refugees. Germany also is grappling with a persistent wave of coronavirus infections, recently seeing over 200,000 cases per day.