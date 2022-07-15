ajc logo
X

German soldier who posed as refugee convicted in attack plot

National & World News
32 minutes ago
A German court has convicted a military officer who posed as a Syrian asylum-seeker and was accused of plotting to kill prominent politicians and blame the attack on refugees

BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Friday convicted a military officer who posed as a Syrian asylum-seeker and was accused of plotting to kill prominent politicians and blame the attack on refugees, sentencing him to 5½ years in prison.

The Frankfurt state court convicted the defendant of preparing a serious crime meant to endanger the state and violations of weapons laws among other offenses, German news agency dpa reported. It also found that he has right-wing extremist views. He has been identified only as 1st Lt. Franco A. in line with German privacy rules.

The 33-year-old German came to the attention of authorities after he was arrested in February 2017 while going to retrieve a pistol he had stashed in a Vienna airport bathroom. He was freed, but Austrian authorities informed Germany. When the soldier’s fingerprint matched the one he’d given to register as an asylum-seeker, it triggered the investigation.

Prosecutors alleged that the defendant’s targets included then Justice Minister Heiko Maas and the Jewish head of an anti-racism organization. He had stockpiled four firearms including an assault rifle, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition and more than 50 explosive devices, some stolen from military stores, they said.

The soldier denied the allegations at his trial, which opened in May last year, but conceded that he had hoarded weapons and ammunition in case public order collapsed in Germany. He has asserted that, by posing as an asylum-seeker, he wanted to uncover faults in asylum proceedings.

Prosecutors, who labeled him a “radical right-wing terrorist,” had sought a sentence of six years and three months. The defense had sought his acquittal on the main charge of preparing a serious crime meant to endanger the state, and fines or suspended sentences on other charges.

Editors' Picks
Steak Shapiro, Sandra Golden reunite, now on 92.9/The Game14h ago
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
10h ago
Toyota's Japan flagship Crown car to debut on global markets
2h ago
Man’s body still missing 3 years after Georgia medical examiner shipped it via FedEx
17h ago
Man’s body still missing 3 years after Georgia medical examiner shipped it via FedEx
17h ago
Mother charged in DeKalb cold case murder accused of drugging, striking son
11h ago
The Latest
British Open | Hatton on the charge again at St. Andrews
10m ago
G20 finance leaders in Bali to tackle Ukraine, inflation
12m ago
Kansas City struggles with Missouri over police funding
12m ago
Featured
DeKalb police recruits were searching for clues to the identify of the the dead child found in DeKalb. This photograph was published in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution. The search for clues required 23 years. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top