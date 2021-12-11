German ship with burning timber cargo towed to Swedish port

The Liberia-flagged Almirante Storni, built in 2012, was towed to Goteborg early Saturday by pilot and tug boats under the surveillance of the Swedish Coast Guard, officials said.

The vessel issued a distress call on Dec. 4 after its timber cargo caught fire and while the vessel itself wasn’t burning Swedish officials said burning timber was difficult to extinguish out at sea. Boats from Denmark and Norway helped in the effort to put out the fire this week.