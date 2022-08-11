ajc logo
X

German reservist on trial accused of spying for Russia

National & World News
1 hour ago
A German army reservist has gone on trial in Duesseldorf accused of providing sensitive military information tor Russia

BERLIN (AP) — A German army reservist went on trial Thursday in Duesseldorf accused of providing sensitive military information tor Russia.

Prosecutors alleged that the 65-year-old lieutenant colonel of the reserve, whose was only identified as Ralph G. in line with German privacy rules, was active for Russia's GRU military intelligence agency from 2014.

The German news agency dpa reported that the man, who works for an American company, supplied the GRU with information from public and non-public sources, including private contact details for high-ranking members of the German military.

He also provided the GRU with “an overview of the security and defense policies of the United States and its western allies,” according to the prosecutor.

Federal prosecutors alleged the defendant knew that he was dealing with Russian spies and that he was motivated to help them — seemingly for free — by his sympathy for Russia, dpa reported.

Germany's military counterintelligence agency became suspicious of the man's activities in 2018, although his home was only searched two years later.

Dpa quoted a court spokeswoman for the Duesseldorf regional court saying that the defendant had partly admitted the allegations against him to investigators ahead of the trial. The defendant's lawyer said his client would also respond publicly to the allegations during the trial.

Germany has identified several suspected Russian spies on its territory in recent times.

Editors' Picks
MARTA’s Five Points station to get major face-lift3h ago
Atlanta marks 100 homicide cases for 2022, days ahead of last year’s pace
1h ago
Prison smuggling case links GED instructor to gang activity
5h ago
Hartsfield-Jackson’s long-awaited hotel project canceled by developer
19h ago
Hartsfield-Jackson’s long-awaited hotel project canceled by developer
19h ago
Braves’ top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers, impresses in first major-league game
11h ago
The Latest
Groups get creative to help Alaska voters with ranked voting
5m ago
Wall Street rises after another sign of cooling inflation
20m ago
Hostage standoff at Beirut bank ends with gunman's arrest
21m ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom celebrates while running the bases on his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. At right is Braves third base coach Ron Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Braves’ top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers, impresses in first major-league game
11h ago
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up
5h ago
Scalini’s customers share memories of the longtime Smyrna restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top