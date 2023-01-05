BreakingNews
German regulator: winter gas shortage increasingly unlikely
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's network regulator said Thursday that a gas shortage is “increasingly unlikely” this winter, but cautioned that it remains important to use the fuel sparingly.

The Federal Network Agency said in its daily report that it views the situation as "less tight than at the beginning of the winter." It had described the situation as "tight" since Russia started reducing gas deliveries to Germany in June.

The agency stressed that “a deterioration of the situation still cannot be ruled out” and that “frugal use of gas remains important.”

Germany rushed to find replacements for Russian gas supplies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It is building several liquefied natural gas terminals, the first of which was inaugurated last month by Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

It also has made a big effort to fill up the country's gas storage facilities. At present, those are nearly 91% full, and recent mild weather has helped reduce gas use.

Germany has also temporarily reactivated old oil- and coal-fired power stations and extended the life of its last three nuclear power plants until mid-April.

Russia, which used to account for more than half of the country's natural gas supply, hasn't delivered any gas to Germany since the end of August.

