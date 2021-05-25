German regulator probes Google's market position, data use

A second probe will examine Google’s data processing terms, which are often lengthy and difficult for users to understand.

“A key question in this context is whether consumers wishing to use Google’s services have sufficient choice as to how Google will use their data,” Mundt said.

The regulators said it would examine whether Google requires users to agree to the processing of their data if they want to use its services, “without giving them sufficient choice as to whether, how and for what purpose such data is processed.”

The cartel office said it would also examine how the company’s data processing policy affects information it obtains on users from third-party websites and apps.