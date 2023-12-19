German railway operator Deutsche Bahn launches effort to sell logistics unit Schenker

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's main national railway operator, Deutsche Bahn, on Tuesday launched an effort to sell its logistics unit, DB Schenker, as the company seeks to concentrate on its core business at home.

Schenker has about 76,600 employees in more than 130 countries and for years generated high profits, helping push Deutsche Bahn into the black. The state-owned parent company describes it as one of the world's top four logistics firms.

Deutsche Bahn issued an announcement that it's considering selling “the entire share capital of Schenker AG in an open, transparent and nondiscriminatory process” and called for potential bidders to indicate their interest by Jan. 15.