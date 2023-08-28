German rail workers vote against open-ended strikes, accepting a pay offer and inflation bonus

Germany’s rail workers will not go on open-ended strikes after less than 50% of union members voted for all-out strike action
National & World News
23 minutes ago
X

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's rail workers will not go on open-ended strikes after less than 50% of union members voted in favor, German news agency dpa reported Monday. A vote of 75% in favor would have been necessary for all-out strike action.

The ballot was preceded by months of staged hours-long or one-day "warning strikes," called by the EVG union, a common tactic in German wage negotiations.

A majority of workers also voted in favor of a recommendation that emerged from arbitration between EVG and the rail operator, Deutsche Bahn.

The compromise deal includes a pay increase of 410 euros ($443) per month in two stages over a period of 25 months. The first stage of 200 euros is to be paid from December, the second from August of next year, dpa reported.

In addition, all employees will receive a tax- and duty-free inflation compensation bonus of 2,850 euros in October. Overall, this means that the incomes of around 70,000 employees will increase significantly, dpa reported.

Another rail workers union, the GDL. is due to start negotiations for its members later this year.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

HAPPENING TODAY
Federal judge to hear Meadows’ request to move case4h ago

Credit: John Spink

Sticking with ERIC, Georgia finds 432K outdated voter registrations
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Inside City Hall: Mayor scrutinized for unsanctioned spending
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

UPDATED
Security guard killed by stray bullet in Midtown Atlanta
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

UPDATED
Security guard killed by stray bullet in Midtown Atlanta
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Rosa Linda Soriano

‘I wanted to keep my baby:’ Mexican migrant says pregnancy led to firing
5h ago
The Latest
Biden is widely seen as too old for office, an AP-NORC poll finds. Trump has problems of...
11m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street gains ground after a rare winning week
17m ago
Mother of beleaguered Spanish football federation chief starts hunger strike in church to...
18m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
LISTEN — ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast: ‘Trump Surrenders’
Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top