X

German rail workers union announces 50-hour strike

National & World News
1 hour ago
A German labor union is calling for railway workers to stage a 50-hour strike next week to bolster its calls for an inflation-related pay raise

BERLIN (AP) — A German labor union is calling for railway workers to stage a 50-hour strike early next week to bolster its calls for an inflation-related pay raise.

The EVG rail workers union called for its 230,000 members to walk off the job from 10 p.m. on Sunday evening until midnight on Tuesday. The walkout will affect around 50 companies that provide rail services.

Pay negotiations between EVG and German railway companies have been underway since February. EVG is seeking a raise of 12% for its members.

This longer strike “increases the pressure significantly, because the employers leave us no other choice,” said Kristian Loroch, EVG’s lead negotiator, according to the news agency dpa.

Deutsche Bahn personnel chief Martin Seiler called the strike “completely unreasonable."

“Instead of looking for compromises, the EVG wants to paralyze the country for an unbelievable 50 hours,” he said in a statement Thursday morning. “Millions of travelers are not getting where they want to go, to school, to work, to their loved ones.”

The walkout is the third staged by railway workers this year, and comes in the wake of strikes in other sectors. In late March, a full-day strike paralyzed the railway network. That walkout was coordinated with another union, ver.di, which brought most of Germany's airports and some regional transit networks to a standstill.

EVG organized a second strike in April, which affected regional and long-distance rail services in Germany.

Germany’s annual inflation rate has declined from the levels it reached late last year but remains high. It stood at 7.2% in April.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Why Brian Kemp isn’t shutting the door on 2024 1h ago

Credit: Henry P. Taylor

Historian, descendant of ‘Promised Land’ slaver blasts Gwinnett official
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

‘She brought that energy’: Friends to honor UGA senior who died from brain tumor
13h ago

New biography faults LBJ for endangering King’s life
13h ago

New biography faults LBJ for endangering King’s life
13h ago

HAPPENING TODAY: After COVID-19 emergency ends, what will change for Georgia?
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Bank of England raises UK interest rates to highest level since 2008
5m ago
How Europe is leading the world in building guardrails around AI
6m ago
Hong Kong newspaper to stop publishing drawings by prominent cartoonist after government...
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Mike Haskey/Ledger-Enquirer

Fort Benning in West Georgia gets a new name on Thursday
14h ago
From our archives: Solving the mystery of Decatur’s dollhouse
Home garden: Pruning now can help these shrubs recover from winter freeze
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top