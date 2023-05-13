German rail union cancels planned two-day strike after employers meet minimum wage demand

The EVG union had said earlier this week that its members would walk out for 50 hours from late Sunday until late Tuesday. Rail company Deutsche Bahn said this would have affected all long-distance travel during that period and warned that most regional trains also wouldn't run.

Deutsche Bahn had sought a court injunction against the strike Saturday, insisting that it had agreed to the union's demand for the minimum wage of 12 euros an hour to be ensured through basic pay rather than with bonuses.