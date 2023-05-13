X

German rail union cancels planned two-day strike after employers meet minimum wage demand

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
39 minutes ago
A labor union representing more than 200,000 railway workers in Germany says it is cancelling plans for a two-day strike after employers met one of its key demands

BERLIN (AP) — A labor union representing more than 200,000 railway workers in Germany said Saturday that it was cancelling plans for a two-day strike after employers met one of its key demands.

The EVG union had said earlier this week that its members would walk out for 50 hours from late Sunday until late Tuesday. Rail company Deutsche Bahn said this would have affected all long-distance travel during that period and warned that most regional trains also wouldn't run.

Deutsche Bahn had sought a court injunction against the strike Saturday, insisting that it had agreed to the union's demand for the minimum wage of 12 euros an hour to be ensured through basic pay rather than with bonuses.

Negotiations on a broader deal continue.

The company has offered tax-free one-off payments and a raise of 10% for low- and medium-wage groups, as well as 8% for those on higher wages. EVG had demanded an increase of 12%, saying it wanted an agreement valid for 12 months rather than Deutsche Bahn's proposed 27 months.

The strike, which would have affected dozens of other rail companies as well as freight traffic, would have been one of the biggest in recent years, following a previous large-scale walkout in April.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Federal official promotes STEM education in visit to Atlanta schools7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man found fatally shot in car near DeKalb apartment complex
1h ago

VIDEO: Life in prison for man who stabbed wife, struck Douglas deputy with car
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man found fatally shot near SW Atlanta shopping center
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man found fatally shot near SW Atlanta shopping center
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Abortion pill used for vast majority of Georgia abortions, DPH data shows
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

'All we want is to be safe': Migrants push north after end of Title 42
7m ago
Vandersloot hesitated to join WNBA super team in New York due to mom's cancer diagnosis
9m ago
North Carolina governor vetoes abortion limits, launches override showdown
20m ago
Featured

Credit: FOX

Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
22h ago
Staircase mural at Chattahoochee Nature Center depicts a flowing river
20h ago
Mother’s Day in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top