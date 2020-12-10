German prosecutors shelve case against ex-Nazi guard

Friedrich Karl Berger, 95, still faces possible deportation from the U.S. after being ordered expelled by a Memphis, Tennessee court in February. It was not clear when that might take place.

Berger has admitted serving as a guard at a camp in northwestern Germany, which was a subcamp of the Neuengamme concentration camp, for a few weeks near the end of the war but has said he did not observe any abuse or killings, the dpa news agency reported.