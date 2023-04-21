BreakingNews
Atlanta City Council member calls for DOJ investigation into police shooting of protester
X

German police publish images of fugitive gym attack suspect

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
43 minutes ago
German police have released pictures of a man suspected of carrying out a stabbing attack at a gym in which four people were seriously wounded

BERLIN (AP) — German police released pictures Friday of a man suspected of carrying out a stabbing attack at a gym in which four people were seriously wounded, one of whom remains in a life-threatening condition.

Police in the western city of Duisburg said they were able to obtain footage from a surveillance camera located near the John Reed Fitness studio where the attack took place late Tuesday.

Prosecutors have said the attacker appeared to have targeted one or more of the victims, all men aged 21 to 32.

Based on the images released, authorities described the suspect as being between 25 and 35 years old, tall and of normal build. At the time of the attack he had a black beard and wore a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes with a white band around the soles. The man also wore a black baseball cap and was carrying a dark rucksack

A reward of 2,000 euros ($2,200) is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Internal probe finds inappropriate expenses by ATL airport staff16h ago

Credit: WSB R

Chris Chandler named new morning host on WSB radio
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp blasts Ossoff, Warnock for EV tax credit crunch
4h ago

UGA plans to stick with Stegeman Coliseum after latest makeover
16h ago

UGA plans to stick with Stegeman Coliseum after latest makeover
16h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Bradley’s Buzz: It doesn’t get better than Braves-Astros
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Transgender lawmaker silenced by Montana House speaker
2m ago
Emily in Paris: Parisians face influx of Netflix hero's fans
4m ago
P&G ups annual sales outlook as price hikes boost business
6m ago
Featured

Credit: Various

Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
20h ago
A “Legacy Celebration Service” for Charles F. Stanley planned Sunday in Atlanta
13h ago
Murder of Keisha Lance Bottoms’ nephew recounted in Oxygen’s ‘The Real Murders of...
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top