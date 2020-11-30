German police probe mystery of missing giant phallus statue

Local newspaper Allgaeuer Zeitung reported Monday that the 2-meter-tall (almost 7-foot) tall sculpture appeared to have been chopped down over the weekend, with just a sorry pile of sawdust left behind on the 1,738-meter (5,702-foot) high Gruenten mountain.

The male genitalia had gained celebrity status in recent years as a destination for hikers, and even appeared on Google Maps, where it was classified as a "cultural monument." Local lore has it that it was made as a prank birthday present for a young man whose family didn't appreciate the gift and so the 200-kilogram (440-pound) sculpture was hauled up the mountain and left there.