ajc logo
X

German police probe incident at Scholz party event

National & World News
1 hour ago
German police are investigating after several women reported feeling unwell following an event hosted by the parliamentary group of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party

BERLIN (AP) — German police are investigating after several women reported feeling unwell following an event hosted by the parliamentary group of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's party.

Berlin police said Saturday that the investigation was triggered by a 21-year-old woman, who felt dizzy and unwell several hours into Wednesday's summer party for the Social Democrats and then was unable to remember the evening the following day. She went to a hospital for checks, and police ordered a blood test for an analysis of possible toxic substances.

The woman ate and drank at the event, but didn't consume any alcohol, police said. By Saturday morning, another four cases in which people reported similar symptoms had emerged. German media reported that they apparently were victims of so-called “knockout drops,” which can be mixed into drinks or food. Police said they were awaiting test results.

Police opened an investigation of persons unknown on suspicion of bodily harm. Both they and the center-left Social Democrats said they weren't aware of any offenses beyond that.

The Social Democrats' co-leader, Lars Klingbeil, told Welt television he was “furious that something like this could happen at an event” organized by the party. He said the parliamentary group's leadership is cooperating with authorities and he hopes “that the perpetrator or perpetrators can be caught and then brought to account.”

About 1,000 people attended the annual party on Wednesday, including the chancellor, party lawmakers and their employees.

Editors' Picks
Ronald Acuña is Braves’ only All-Star starter; Dansby Swanson edged out20h ago
Charles Barkley dunks $1 million into Spelman College coffers
3h ago
With a record state surplus expected, Abrams calls for $1 billion tax rebate
3h ago
Portia Bruner starting new Fox 5 daily talk show this fall
Portia Bruner starting new Fox 5 daily talk show this fall
GOP congressmen pressure UGA over ‘pregnancy centers’ website
8h ago
The Latest
Allie Quigley wins WNBA 3-Point Contest a record fourth time
18m ago
Sri Lanka president, PM to resign after tumultuous protests
23m ago
Schauffele has 2-shot Scottish lead, seeks 2nd straight win
24m ago
Featured
ajc.com

Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
Braves continuing their NL-leading power display: ‘It’s how we are built’
5h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top