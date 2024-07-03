Nation & World News

German police investigate video that appears to show Euro 2024 security punching and kicking a fan

Police in the German city of Frankfurt are investigating a video that appears to show a fan being punched and kicked while being detained by a group of Euro 2024 security personnel
FILE - Supporters of Portugal wait for the start of a round of sixteen match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 1, 2024. Police in the German city of Frankfurt are investigating a video that appears to show a fan being punched and kicked while being detained by a group of Euro 2024 security personnel. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Supporters of Portugal wait for the start of a round of sixteen match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 1, 2024. Police in the German city of Frankfurt are investigating a video that appears to show a fan being punched and kicked while being detained by a group of Euro 2024 security personnel. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)
3 hours ago

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Police in the German city of Frankfurt are investigating a video that appears to show a fan being punched and kicked while being detained by a group of Euro 2024 security personnel at Portugal's game with Slovenia.

Tournament organizer UEFA said Wednesday it was “aware of an incident which took place between stewards and a fan from the Portugal vs. Slovenia match and condemns any violent behavior.”

“The incident in the video is now the subject of a police investigation. UEFA is not in a position to comment further until the investigation has been completed.”

The video, which was published Tuesday in Portuguese media, purports to show a group of tournament security staff detaining two people in a concrete tunnel leading toward the field at Monday's game in Frankfurt.

While one person is detained face-down on the floor, a group of people in vests marked “Steward” surround another person against the wall and one of them appears to punch the person three times in the head. That person is later shown on the ground as other security personnel appear to punch and kick them.

“We are aware of this and are already investigating,” the Frankfurt police posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday morning in response to a user who asked about the incident.

Football Supporters Europe, a group which brings together fan groups from across the continent and works with UEFA, said in a statement: "Anyone found to be responsible has no place in a stadium and must be held to account for their actions."

Portugal's win over Slovenia earned the team a place in the quarterfinals. The identities of the people involved and the circumstances leading up to the events shown could not immediately be verified.

Security at Euro 2024 has been under scrutiny over repeated lapses, which included fans entering the field at a Portugal game to seek selfies from star player Cristiano Ronaldo. UEFA pledged to tighten security after that incident.

UEFA has also faced questions over a German YouTuber who said he made it onto the field at the opening ceremony disguised in a mascot costume he bought online.

A man was also seen climbing on the stadium roof with a large rucksack when Germany played Denmark on Saturday. Local police said they detained that man and believed that he was a would-be photographer who didn't have any intent to cause harm.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Gutted and gone: alleged scammer takes money, leaves Atlanta home unlivable

Credit: Henri Hollis

UPDATE
No charges anticipated after child found in hot car dies in Cobb
44m ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC UPDATE
I-285 reopens in Sandy Springs after tractor-trailer crash
11m ago

Credit: TNS

Delta Detroit-to-Amsterdam flight diverts to JFK over spoiled food
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Delta Detroit-to-Amsterdam flight diverts to JFK over spoiled food
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of U.S. Defense Department

HAPPENING TODAY
Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase raiders to receive Medal of Honor
The Latest
Severe overcrowding and a lack of exits contributed to the deadly stampede at an Indian...
11m ago
In the UK election campaign’s final hours, Sunak battles to the end as Labour’s Starmer...
11m ago
Abortion-rights advocates in Arizona submit needed signatures to put the issue on...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: NYT

Parts of Fulton County Trump case could be gutted by Supreme Court immunity decision
Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
Atlanta fireworks shows and festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular