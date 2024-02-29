German police find a grenade and other weaponry at arrested Red Army Faction suspect's apartment

The Red Army Faction, which emerged from German student protests against the Vietnam War, killed 34 people and injured hundreds of others.

The group launched a violent campaign against what members considered U.S. imperialism and capitalist oppression of workers. It declared itself disbanded in 1998.

Police said on Tuesday that an initial search of Klette's apartment turned up two magazines and ammunition that would fit a handgun, but no weapon.

On Wednesday evening, they evacuated the seven-story building and closed the street in the city's Kreuzberg district as they brought out the grenade and other unspecified objects. Early Thursday morning, Berlin police wrote on social network X, formerly Twitter, that their work was complete and residents could return.

Authorities said later Thursday that the objects found in the searches also included explosives, various type of ammunition and firearms, including a Kalashnikov, a machine pistol and a handgun with ammunition.

Prosecutors in the northern town of Verden and Lower Saxony's criminal police warned that Klette's two alleged accomplices, Staub and Garweg, may be in Berlin and “also pose a potential threat to the public.”

They asked the public for assistance in the search for the pair.

The case in which Klette was arrested covers only the robberies after the group's disbanding, which authorities believe were meant to finance the three suspects' lives underground rather than being politically motivated.

But federal prosecutors say that an arrest warrant they issued long ago for Klette related to alleged activities with the Red Army Faction in the early 1990s remains valid.

