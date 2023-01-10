BreakingNews
Kemp vows focus on ‘real people’ over posturing in second term
ajc logo
X

Activists try to block access to doomed German village

National & World News
Updated Jan 10, 2023
Several hundred climate activists were trying to block the entry of heavy machinery into an abandoned village in Germany which is due to be cleared for the expansion of a coal mine after a German court rejected a last-ditch attempt by the activists to stay there

LUETZERATH, Germany (AP) — Several hundred climate activists on Tuesday were trying to block the entry of heavy machinery into an abandoned village in Germany which is due to be cleared for the expansion of a coal mine after a German court rejected a last-ditch attempt by the activists to stay there.

The disputed evacuation of the hamlet of Luetzerath, west of Cologne has become a battleground between the government and environmentalists.

The regional administrative court in Muenster late Monday confirmed a lower court decision forbidding the activists from remaining in the village.

The court dismissed the activists' argument that civil disobedience at the site was justified due to the climate crisis.

Utility company RWE wants to extract the coal beneath Luetzerath, arguing that this is necessary to ensure energy security in Germany.

Police have said no clearance will take place until after a town hall event later Tuesday.

Nearby, a group of about 100 protesters were locked in a standoff with police. Officers briefly used pepper spray to push back the line of activists, who chanted “We are peaceful, what are you?”

Some activists were perched on tripods in an attempt to block a key road into the village. Police carried about a dozen activists away who had dug themselves into a trench.

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Bye bye CNN Center: CNN employees moving to Midtown campus5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL trial: Juror who left the country must write 30-page essay, judge rules
4h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Paul Johnson remembers Erk Russell
3h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Kirby Smart watches basketball Bulldogs beat Mississippi State
13h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Kirby Smart watches basketball Bulldogs beat Mississippi State
13h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta for the AJC

Kemp takes aim at Georgia’s workforce housing
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jon Elswick

In Washington, 'classified' is synonymous with 'controversy'
10m ago
Worst cholera outbreak in decades kills 750 people in Malawi
12m ago
Bears hire Big Ten Commissioner Warren as team president
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

LIVE UPDATES: Inauguration Day is under way for Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials
3h ago
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
CNN Center: Before CNN, the anchor tenant was an Atlanta amusement park
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top