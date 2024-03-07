BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | Midtown’s Peachtree Street closed amid training center protest
Nation & World News

German police carry out raids against people suspected of posting misogynistic hate speech online

German authorities have carried out raids across Germany against people suspected of posting misogynistic hate speech online
40 minutes ago

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities carried out raids Thursday across Germany against people suspected of posting misogynistic hate speech online.

Police raided homes and interrogated 45 suspects in 11 states early in the morning, German news agency dpa reported. None of the suspects were detained.

The raids were part of the annual “combating misogyny on the internet” day of action, which began in 2022 and comes one day before International’s Women’s Day.

In Germany, sweeping slurs against women can be punishable as incitement to hatred.

In preparation for the raids, authorities screened the internet for posts that potentially broke anti-misogyny laws and attempted to identify the authors. Names were then forwarded to the public prosecutor’s offices in the states where the suspects live in order to decide whether to proceed with investigations.

Communications that are considered illegal include posts in which women are slandered and insulted in a sexualized manner, or publicly encouraged to send nude photos. The authorities also flagged posts that advocated rape or sexual assault or that distributed videos of torture or killing, dpa reported.

Despite the law, online posts that degrading or threatening women often go unpunished, and many women say they avoid public attention fearing online attacks.

The raids were carried out by Germany's Central Office for Combating Cybercrime in Frankfurt, the Federal Criminal Police Office, and several state law enforcement agencies.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC ALERT
Midtown’s Peachtree Street closed amid training center protest1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
With Trump’s nomination assured, Georgia GOP leaders endorse him
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Hospitals find some workarounds after health care cyberattack
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Mary Mac’s roof collapses under torrent of rain in Midtown Atlanta
14h ago

Credit: John Spink

Mary Mac’s roof collapses under torrent of rain in Midtown Atlanta
14h ago

Credit: AJC

Civil rights attorney to challenge Scott McAfee, judge in Fulton Trump case
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Old Masters and Roman statues vie for the attention of well-heeled collectors at Dutch...
11m ago
Olympic champion Katie Ledecky's memoir, 'Just Add Water,' to be published June 11
15m ago
UN raises alert for 780,000 people displaced in Mozambique, most due to violence in north
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue
20h ago
Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
André 3000 is coming to Atlanta Jazz Fest