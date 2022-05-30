ajc logo
X

German parties reach deal to move ahead with defense boost

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stands next to the flags of Germany, Portugal and Europe at the start of his opening tour of the Hannover Messe 2022 fair in Hannover, Germany, May 30, 2022. Portugal is the partner country of the fair this year. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stands next to the flags of Germany, Portugal and Europe at the start of his opening tour of the Hannover Messe 2022 fair in Hannover, Germany, May 30, 2022. Portugal is the partner country of the fair this year. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Germany’s governing coalition and the main opposition party have reached a deal to move ahead with a big increase in defense spending that Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced three months ago

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s governing coalition and the main opposition party have reached a deal to move ahead with a big increase in defense spending that Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced three months ago.

Scholz said three days after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 that Germany would commit 100 billion euros ($107 billion) to a special fund for its military and raise its defense spending above 2% of gross domestic product, a measure on which it had long lagged.

Scholz wanted to anchor the special fund in the constitution. That requires a two-thirds majority in both houses of parliament, meaning that he needed support from the center-right opposition Union bloc.

Talks became mired in details, but the two sides reached an agreement Sunday night that clears the way to bring the fund to parliament.

Among other things, funding for cyberdefense and support for partner countries will come from Germany’s regular budget, not the special fund as some in the governing coalition had proposed. The Union bloc wanted assurances that the fund will be used exclusively for the German military, the Bundeswehr. German defense spending will hit the 2% target “on a multi-year average.”

Scholz welcomed the agreement on Monday.

“The German Bundeswehr will be strengthened,” he said at a trade fair in Hannover, news agency dpa reported. “It will be in a position to fulfill its defense mission better than ever, and it will be able to make its contribution in NATO so that we can defend ourselves any time against attacks from outside.”

“This will contribute to the security of Germany and Europe increasing,” Scholz added. “It is the right answer to the turning point that started with Russia's attack on Ukraine.”

NATO countries slashed their military budgets in the 1990s after the Cold War, but they were spurred back into action when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014. The allies pledged to halt the cuts and move toward spending 2% of GDP by 2024. Germany drew criticism, particularly from the U.S. under former President Donald Trump, for falling short of that target.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Editors' Picks
Woodstock pastor addresses allegations against Johnny Hunt12h ago
Four Savannah family members among five killed in Wilmington River boat crash
19h ago
French Open updates | Kasatkina advances to quarterfinals
8m ago
Braves option starter Tucker Davidson, promote reliever Jesús Cruz
18h ago
Braves option starter Tucker Davidson, promote reliever Jesús Cruz
18h ago
Hamlin holds off Busch in OT in wild Coca-Cola 600
5h ago
The Latest
French Open updates | Kasatkina advances to quarterfinals
8m ago
China falls short on big Pacific deal but finds smaller wins
22m ago
Man in wig throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa
30m ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top