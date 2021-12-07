German parliament to debate job-specific vaccine mandate

Official figures suggest that the infection rate may have leveled out or be decreasing slightly, but new infections are still too high and Germany is seeing more deaths.

German federal and state leaders last week announced tough new restrictions that largely target unvaccinated people. In a longer-term move, parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate. Detailed plans for that mandate haven't yet been drawn up.

The national disease control center on Tuesday reported 36,059 new daily cases, down from 45,753 a week ago. The seven-day infection rate stood at 432.2 new cases per 100,000 residents. Another 399 deaths in 24 hours brought Germany’s total in the pandemic to 103,520.

Several German state security officials warned that a possible general vaccine mandate could lead to more violent protests and further radicalize opponents of coronavirus measures.

“Since the beginning of the corona pandemic, it can be observed that a tightening of corona containment measures results in more protests and demonstrations,” said Tamara Zieschang, the interior minister of the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, according to Spiegel Online.

In the eastern state of Brandenburg, the head of the state intelligence service expressed concern that far-right extremists are using demonstrations against COVID-19 measures to incite protesters against the country's democracy in general.

A sign on the floor shows the way to a coronavirus vaccination center in a subway station in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Slogan reads: 'vaccination to go'. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

People queue in front of a vaccination center to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)