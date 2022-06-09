ajc logo
X

German panel recommends vaccines after exposure to monkeypox

National & World News
1 hour ago
Germany’s independent vaccine advisory panel is recommending that shots against monkeypox be prioritized for people recently exposed to the virus that causes the disease

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's independent vaccine advisory panel is recommending that shots against monkeypox be prioritized for people recently exposed to the virus that causes the disease.

The panel, known by its German acronym STIKO, circulated a draft recommendation Thursday in which it said that due to limited supply, the smallpox vaccine Imvanex should be made available first to people who were exposed to the virus in the previous 14 days.

Two shots should be given at least 28 days apart to people not previously vaccinated against smallpox, while a single dose is enough for those who had received a smallpox shot before, the advisory panel said. Monkeypox is a rare disease, related to the same virus family as smallpox.

The panel said that people at heightened risk of contracting monkeypox should be given second priority for the vaccine. This includes men who have sex with changing male partners; all of the more than 130 monkeypox cases in Germany so far have involved individuals in that group.

Staff in specialist laboratories who work with infectious samples that contain monkeypox may also belong to the high-risk category, it said.

STIKO's recommendations are not legally binding but usually followed by German authorities.

Health authorities in Europe, North America, Israel and Australia have identified more than 100 cases of monkeypox. The disease has long been endemic in Africa.

While the virus spreading outside of Africa has caused concern, experts believe the risk to the general public remains low.

Editors' Picks
College Park city manager fired after four months on job21h ago
Northside Hospital fined over $1M for failure to share medical prices
16h ago
Cobb pharmacist, 72, gets 15 years in prison for supplying illegal prescriptions
22h ago
REVIEW: Stylish Lucian offers superb food and wine, with books to go
1h ago
REVIEW: Stylish Lucian offers superb food and wine, with books to go
1h ago
Braves’ Adam Duvall: ‘I didn’t feel like I just forgot how to hit overnight’
19h ago
The Latest
3 sentenced to death for fighting on Ukraine's side
11m ago
New vaccine may be option for troops with religious concerns
12m ago
Spain evacuates 2,000 as crews race to counter wildfire
13m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top