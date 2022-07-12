German official: Nuclear would do little to solve gas issue

In this year's first quarter, nuclear energy accounted for 6% of Germany's electricity generation and natural gas for 13%, both significantly lower than a year earlier. Germany has been getting about 35% of its gas from Russia.

Habeck said the legal certification for the remaining reactors expires at the end of the year and they would have to be treated thereafter as effectively new nuclear plants, complete with safety considerations, and the likely “very small advantage” in terms of saving gas wouldn't outweigh the complications.

Fuel for the reactors also would have to be procured, and Scholz has said that the fuel rods are generally imported from Russia.

Opposition politicians have argued that Habeck's environmentalist Green party, which has long strongly supported the nuclear phaseout, is opposing keeping reactors online for ideological reasons.