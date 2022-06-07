ajc logo
X

German minister rejects calls to tax growing oil profits

Christian Lindner , Federal Minister of Finance, gives a statement on the excess profits tax at the Ministry of Finance. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Christian Lindner , Federal Minister of Finance, gives a statement on the excess profits tax at the Ministry of Finance. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Germany’s finance minister has rejected calls by some in the country’s governing parties to tax what they call “excessive profits” earned by oil companies since Russia’s war in Ukraine spiked energy prices

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's finance minister on Tuesday rejected calls by some in the country's governing parties to tax what they call “excessive profits” earned by oil companies since Russia's war in Ukraine spiked energy prices.

Suggestions for such a tax by some politicians in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats and the Greens have laid bare ideological differences between those two center-left parties and Finance Minister Christian Lindner's pro-business Free Democrats.

A three-month cut in fuel taxes took effect last week as part of a wider package of measures aimed at blunting the financial fallout from the war. But there have been widespread complaints that prices at the pump have crept back up substantially after initially falling.

Lindner argued that a tax on energy company profits would only do harm and likely risk fueling inflation that is already running at a nearly half-century high of 7.9%.

“My concern is that an arbitrary tax increase for an individual branch will ultimately lead to things getting more expensive in Germany” and possibly lead to shortages, said Lindner, whose party has long vehemently opposed tax hikes. He said there is currently no confirmation that any “excessive profits” have been made in the oil industry.

The British government last month announced plans for a 25% temporary windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies, with the aim of raising billions of pounds (dollars) for cash payments to people struggling with sharply rising energy bills.

Spain and Italy already have approved similar taxes, while Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has urged major energy producer Norway to use the profits from the rising costs of its oil and natural gas to support the countries hardest hit by the war, mainly Ukraine.

Editors' Picks
Coldplay aims to make touring sustainable22h ago
The Jolt: Brian Kemp’s school safety plan avoids mention of guns
4h ago
Teachers in the trenches: We’re tired. Send relief in new school year.
Fugitive Georgia investment adviser ordered to pay $12 million
3h ago
Fugitive Georgia investment adviser ordered to pay $12 million
3h ago
‘Bless her heart.’ Kemp ad slams Abrams for ‘worst state in the country to live’ remark
4h ago
The Latest
Live updates | Ukraine presses to buy Israel's Iron Dome
9m ago
Clashes among New York Democrats after redistricting redo
12m ago
Goodyear to recall RV tires 19 years after last one was made
18m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top