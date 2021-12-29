German minister: COVID cases much higher than data show

“We are also seeing a significant increase in omicron cases that causes us concern,” he added.

The minister said there is a “shortfall” in staff that “becomes particularly noticeable” over holiday periods at local health offices, a key part of Germany's reporting chain. He said that improving that situation will be a “central task” for him in the coming year.

Lauterbach advised Germans to spend the New Year's period "very cautiously" and celebrate only in very small groups. Restrictions that took effect over recent days included limiting private gatherings to 10 people. Large-scale New Year's celebrations have been canceled and the sale of fireworks banned.

He said he's sure that there will be “solid and sufficient" data on infections by the time Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Germany's 16 state governors confer on the way forward in the pandemic on Jan. 7.

Lauterbach noted that Germany's vaccination campaign has kicked back into gear after a brief Christmas lull and appealed to people who haven't yet got a booster to book an appointment. So far, 71% of the population has received a full first vaccination course and 37.3% has received a booster.

