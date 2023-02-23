German mayor strikes deal to stop group's climate roadblocks

The Hannover mayor said he disagrees with the group's demands for citizens' assemblies that would have the power to legislate national climate action, but that he supports creating such bodies to advise parliaments.

In a statement, Last Generation said it has agreed to stop its protests in Hannover in response to Onay's letter, the first city where such an agreement has been reached.

Onay, a former Green party lawmaker who has led the city of more than 500,000 inhabitants since 2019, said further talks would depend on the activists sticking to their side of the bargain.

“I made clear that we won't allow ourselves to be blackmailed and we won't accept an ultimatum,” he told The AP. “If we are to have a conversation then it can only be without protests.”