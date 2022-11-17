German man sentenced to prison for sending dozens of threats

Among those who received the letters were Frankfurt-based human rights lawyer Seda Basay-Yildiz, entertainer Jan Boehmermann, television moderator Maybrit Illner and cabaret artist Idil Baydar.

Alexander M. denied sending the letters at the trial, dpa reported. He said they were on his computer because of his membership in a chat group on the dark web.

The case comes as German security agencies have been warning of the growing threat of violent far-right extremism. Germany’s domestic intelligence service said this summer that the number of people active in the right-wing extremist scene in Germany has risen to 33,900.

A series of high-profile attacks by right-wing extremists have also drawn attention to the issue in recent years.

In July 2019, a regional politician from former Chancellor Angela Merkel's party was killed by a neo-Nazi. Three months later, a gunman tried to force his way into a synagogue on Yom Kippur, killing two people. And in early 2020, a right-wing extremist killed nine people of immigrant backgrounds at two hookah bars in central Germany.