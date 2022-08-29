German leader outlines vision for bigger, more coherent EU

With Europe lagging behind global rivals when it comes to digitalization and space exploration, Scholz said the EU could become a global leader in the transition to a greener economy that would also help it become less dependent on foreign energy suppliers.

In his address, Scholz repeatedly cited the threat posed to the EU by Russia under its authoritarian president, warning that “any disunity among us, any weakness, is grist to (Vladimir) Putin’s mill.”

“We must close ranks, resolve old conflicts and find new solutions,” he said, noting that the bloc needs to overcome long-running tensions among its members on the issues of migration and fiscal policy.

Scholz's speech echoed proposals made in recent months by French President Emmanuel Macron. But it is likely to be received warily by smaller countries that fear reforming the EU's unwieldy decision-making processes to allow more votes to pass with two-third majorities could see their concerns ignored.

Tensions have also flared in recent years between the European Commission and the governments of Hungary and Poland, with Brussels accusing those countries of breaching the bloc's fundamental values and the principle of rule of law.

Scholz appealed for unity in the face of mounting pressure from outside.

“When, if not now, will we overcome the differences that have hobbled and divided us for years?” he asked.

