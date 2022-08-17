ajc logo
German leader condemns Abbas' '50 Holocausts' remark

45 minutes ago
Germany’s chancellor says that he was “disgusted by the outrageous remarks” made by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Berlin a day earlier accusing Israel of committing “50 Holocausts” against Palestinians over the years

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's chancellor said Wednesday that he was “disgusted by the outrageous remarks" made by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Berlin, accusing Israel of committing “50 Holocausts” against Palestinians over the years.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's statement on Twitter came a day after Abbas refused to condemn a deadly attack by Palestinian militants on Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics. Instead, Abbas countered by saying he could point to “50 Holocausts” by Israel.

“I am disgusted by the outrageous remarks made by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas,” Scholz said. “For us Germans in particular, any relativization of the singularity of the Holocaust is intolerable and unacceptable. I condemn any attempt to deny the crimes of the Holocaust.”

During the Third Reich, the Germans and their henchmen murdered 6 million Jews across Europe.

Abbas said at a joint press conference with Scholz at the Chancellery on Tuesday night that “from 1947 until today, Israel has committed 50 massacres in 50 Palestinian villages."

“Fifty slaughters. Fifty Holocausts,” he added.

Abbas's remarks drew strong condemnation by leaders across Israel's political spectrum. Caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid called the comments, “not only a moral disgrace, but a monstrous lie.”

Dani Dayan, chairman of the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center, had called Abbas's remarks about the Holocaust “appalling" and urged the German government to respond to the “inexcusable behavior done inside the Federal Chancellery.”

The remarks came a few weeks before the planned commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Munich attack, in which Palestinian militants killed 11 members of the Israeli Olympic team. Relatives of the slain Israeli athletes said they plan to boycott the ceremony after failing to reach an agreement on bigger compensation from the German government.

