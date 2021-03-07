German lawmaker to resign after his firm profited from masks

Loebel's case wasn't the first to rattle the center-right bloc. Georg Nuesslein — a prominent lawmaker with the Christian Social Union, the CDU’s Bavaria-only sister party — faces a corruption investigation by Munich prosecutors in connection with mask procurement deals. He denies wrongdoing.

On Friday, Nuesslein's lawyer said he won't run for reelection in September and is giving up his position as a deputy leader of the Union's parliamentary group.

Many weren't satisfied with the pair's announcements. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who led the CDU until January, tweeted that Loebel and Nuesslein must go a step further and immediately give up their seats in parliament.

“When we are all working at every level of politics ... to get the country through the crisis well and individuals do business, then they must simply leave parliament,” new CDU leader Armin Laschet told ARD television. “And that means, also to protect all the others who are trying really hard: consequences — quickly and immediately.”

“Representatives of the people must not profit in the crisis,” Laschet said.

Nuesslein said later Sunday that he will leave the Union's parliamentary group immediately, but plans to keep his seat in parliament until the election.

