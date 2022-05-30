ajc logo
X

German inflation rate hits highest level since early 1970s

National & World News
1 hour ago
Germany’s annual inflation rate accelerated to 7.9% in May, its highest level in nearly half a century, according to an official estimate

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's annual inflation rate accelerated to 7.9% in May, its highest level in nearly half a century, according to an official estimate Monday.

The Federal Statistical Office said year-on-year inflation jumped from 7.4% in April, with energy prices 38.3% higher than in May last year and food prices up 11.1%. Germany has Europe's biggest economy.

It is the highest inflation rate since the winter of 1973-1974, when an oil crisis also fueled higher prices. Inflation in Germany stood at an already high 5.1% in February and leapt above the 7% mark in March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In month-on-month terms, the statistics office said prices were up 0.9% in May.

In a separate report on Monday, the office said that people's earnings in Germany were down 1.8% in real terms in this year's first quarter compared with a year earlier as a result of inflation, which more than offset a nominal increase of 4%.

In comments shortly before the latest inflation figure was released, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said that “the top priority must be fighting inflation.”

“Inflation is an enormous economic risk and we must fight this inflation so that no economic crisis grows out of it, so that no spiral develops through which inflation feeds itself,” Lindner said.

Editors' Picks
Woodstock pastor addresses allegations against Johnny Hunt15h ago
Four Savannah family members among five killed in Wilmington River boat crash
22h ago
Georgia Tech could share regional with Georgia Southern, UGA
56m ago
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Police investigate shootings on Campbellton Road, MLK Jr. Drive
1h ago
The Latest
War in Ukraine adds to food price hikes, hunger in Africa
23m ago
French Open updates | Norway's Ruud to 1st Slam quarterfinal
23m ago
Man in wig throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa
31m ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
15h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top