German industrial production down again in February

In a separate report Friday, the Federal Statistical Office said German exports were up 0.9% in February over the previous month, while imports were up 3.6%.

In year-on-year terms, exports were down 1.2% and imports rose 0.9%. Exports to Britain, which left the European Union's economic structures at the end of last year, dropped 12.2% on the year in February, following a 29% decline in January.

Imports from the U.K. were down 26.9% following a 56.2% slump in January.

Germany’s economy did better last year than several others in Europe as it was supported by manufacturing, which has taken less of a hit than services during the pandemic.

German authorities haven’t imposed any shutdowns on industry during the crisis, but many restrictions on businesses such as restaurants, bars, hotels and leisure facilities remain in place.