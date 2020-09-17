German hospital hacked, patient taken to another city dies

A report from North Rhine-Westphalia state's justice minister said that 30 servers at the hospital were encrypted last week and an extortion note left on one of the servers, news agency dpa reported. The note — which called on the addressees to get in touch, but didn't name any sum — was addressed to the Heinrich Heine University, to which the Duesseldorf hospital is affiliated, and not to the hospital itself.

Duesseldorf police then established contact and told the perpetrators that the hospital, and not the university, had been affected, endangering patients. The perpetrators then withdrew the extortion attempt and provided a digital key to decrypt the data. The perpetrators are no longer reachable, according to the justice minister's report.

Prosecutors launched an investigation against the unknown perpetrators on suspicion of negligent manslaughter because a patient in a life-threatening condition who was supposed to be taken to the hospital last Friday night was sent instead to a hospital in Wuppertal, a roughly 32-kilometer (20-mile) drive. Doctors weren't able to start treating her for an hour and she died.

Given the mounting pace of ransomware attacks that have crippled everything from major cities to school districts, the death was no surprise to Brett Callow of Emsisoft, a cybersecurity firm that closely tracks ransomware.

“This was pretty much inevitable,” he said.

In the U.S. alone, 764 healthcare providers were victimized last year by ransomware, according to data compiled by Emsisoft. It was not the first time an emergency patient had to be rerouted to a different hospital as a result.