German group: Animal hoarding cases hit 10-year high in 2021

The association said it counted 68 cases of hoarding involving 4,218 animals in Germany last year, the highest since it began systematically collecting data a decade ago. Rescued animals are often found in unsanitary conditions and neglected by owners who struggle to care for them, it said.

The biggest share of animal hoarding cases recorded since 2012 involved cats, followed by dogs. Small animals, such as rabbits, constituted the largest group of victims, with more than 10,000 rescued from hoarders over the past decade. The association said instances of horse hoarding after also increased and made up almost 15% of all reported cases in 2021.