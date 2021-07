German Greens: Preventing climate disasters will be costly

Baerbock also accused the Union bloc's candidate, Armin Laschet, of having a “muddled” policy on climate change that she claimed “is a threat not just to the security of the people in our country but also to Germany as a location for industry.”

Laschet, who is the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia, has struck a more hawkish tone on climate change since the floods that killed at least 180 people in Germany, including almost 50 in his state. But in an interview Sunday with public broadcaster ZDF he rejected calls to bring forward the deadline for ending the use of coal in Germany from 2038 to 2030.

Baerbock said her party will shortly announce a program of urgent climate measures that would be implemented within 100 days if the Greens take office after the Sept. 26 election.

___

Follow AP's climate coverage at http://www.apnews.com/Climate

Caption In this July 15, 2021 file photo estroyed houses are seen close to the Ahr river in Schuld, Germany. Due to heavy rain falls the Ahr river dramatically went over the banks the evening before. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, file) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Caption Armin Laschet (CDU), Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia, gives a press conference in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Laschet and Chancellor Merkel have visited Bad Muenstereifel, which was badly affected by the storm. (Oliver Berg/DPA via AP, Pool) Credit: Oliver Berg Credit: Oliver Berg

Caption The cemetery with the mourning hall is devastated after the storm in BadmNeuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Monday, Ju;ly 26, 2021. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP) Credit: Marius Becker Credit: Marius Becker

Caption Annalena Baerbock, left party leader and candidate for chancellor, arrives for the unveiling of a large-scale Green Party poster in Michendorf, Germany, Monday, July 26, 2021. With this, the Greens set the starting signal for the nationwide billboarding for the Bundestag election 2021. ( Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP) Credit: Fabian Sommer Credit: Fabian Sommer

Caption The co-leader of Germany's Green party and top candidate for the upcoming national election Annalena Baerbock reacts during a press conference on the follow-up of the flood desaster, on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the house of the Federal Press Conference in Berlin. (Stefanie Loos/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stefanie Loos Credit: Stefanie Loos