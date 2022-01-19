German Green party leaders face probe over bonus payments

Prosecutors and the party on Wednesday confirmed the investigation into a preliminary suspicion of breach of trust following a report by the weekly Der Spiegel, the dpa news agency reported.

At issue is the role of the party leadership in approving the “corona bonus” of 1,500 euros ($1,700) per person for employees of party headquarters and the leaders themselves. The bonus was meant to compensate for the inconvenience caused by working from home and by renovation works at the building.