Deal to make Scholz German chancellor clears final hurdle

Hours before the Greens cleared the path for that vote, Scholz presented his party's nominees for the Cabinet, completing his 17-member team.

The most closely watched appointment was that of the health minister, as Germany struggles to bring down its highest coronavirus infection rates of the pandemic so far. Scholz chose Karl Lauterbach, an epidemiologist and media-savvy lawmaker who lacks executive experience but has been one of Germany's most prominent voices urging caution and strict measures against COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

“The pandemic is far from over,” said Scholz, arguing that "most people in this country certainly wanted the next health minister to be a specialist who can really do it well, and for him to be called Karl Lauterbach.”

Federal and state leaders last week announced tough new restrictions that largely target unvaccinated people. In a longer-term move, parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate.

Asked about prospects for the Christmas period, Lauterbach said that “an important aim must be to bring the case numbers down so far that we can recommend travel without endangering people.”

Announcing his choices for the interior and defense portfolios, Scholz said that “security will be in the hands of strong women in this government.”

Nancy Faeser, a lawyer who heads the party’s branch in the central state of Hesse, was an unexpected choice to become Germany's first female interior minister, a post that includes oversight of federal police forces and the domestic intelligence agency. Faeser said that a major focus will be fighting far-right extremism, which she called “the biggest threat” to the country.

Outgoing Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht will become the new defense minister.

The Greens and Free Democrats already have named their ministers. Scholz's vice chancellor will be Robert Habeck, who leads the Greens along with Baerbock. He will head an economy and climate ministry, a new combination.

The party's five Cabinet members include Cem Ozdemir, who will be agriculture minister. Ozdemir said it was significant that he would become the first federal minister of Turkish origin, 60 years since the first so-called guest workers came to Germany from Turkey after World War II.

The Free Democrats' leader, Christian Lindner, will become finance minister and effectively the No. 3 official in the new government.

Scholz had pledged a gender-balanced Cabinet — which it is, if one doesn't count the chancellor. He said his own party's choices reflected the fact that women should “have half of the power."

Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this report.

Caption Designated new German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach of the Social Democratic Party, SPD, speaks during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. German parliament Bundestag is planning to elect Olaf Scholz of the SPD as new chancellor on Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Caption Green party co-leader and designated German Foreign Minister Annalena Baebock, right, and co-party leader and designated Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck announce the result of a ballot of Green members on whether to approve a coalition agreement with two other parties for new German government in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Green members have approved the coalition agreement with the Social Democratic Party, SPD, and the Free Democratic Party, FDP, for a new German government. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Caption Designated new German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach of the Social Democratic Party, SPD, speaks during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. German parliament Bundestag is planning to elect Olaf Scholz of the SPD as new chancellor on Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Caption Designated new German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach of the Social Democratic Party, SPD, speaks during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. German parliament Bundestag is planning to elect Olaf Scholz of the SPD as new chancellor on Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption Designated new German chancellor Olaf Scholz presents the ministers of his Social Democratic Party, SPD, for the new German government during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. German parliament Bundestag is planning to elect Scholz as new chancellor on Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Caption Designated new German chancellor Olaf Scholz presents the ministers of his Social Democratic Party, SPD, for the new German government during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. German parliament Bundestag is planning to elect Scholz as new chancellor on Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption Designated new German chancellor Olaf Scholz presents the ministers of his Social Democratic Party, SPD, for the new German government during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. German parliament Bundestag is planning to elect Scholz as new chancellor on Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Caption Designated new German chancellor Olaf Scholz presents the ministers of his Social Democratic Party, SPD, for the new German government during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. German parliament Bundestag is planning to elect Scholz as new chancellor on Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption Designated German new chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, presents the ministers of his Social Democratic Party, SPD, during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. German parliament Bundestag is planning to elect Olaf Scholz for chancellor on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. From left to right: Designated Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the designated ministers Hubertus Heil, for Labour and Social Affairs, Nancy Faeser for Interior, Karl Lauterbach for Health, Christine Lambrecht for Defence, Wolfgang Schmidt head of the Chancellery, Klara Geywitz for Construction and Svenja Schulze for Economic Cooperation and Development. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Caption Designated German new chancellor Olaf Scholz, second left, presents the ministers of his Social Democratic Party, SPD, during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. German parliament Bundestag is planning to elect Scholz for chancellor on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. From left to right: Hubertus Heil, designated minister for Labour and Social Affairs, designated chancellor Olaf Scholz and the designated ministers Karl Lauterbach for Health, Nancy Faeser for Interior, Wolfgang Schmidt head of the Chancellery, Christine Lambrecht for Defence, Klara Geywitz for Construction and Svenja Schulze for Economic Cooperation and Development. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Caption Green party co-leader and designated German Foreign Minister Annalena Baebock, right, and co-party leader and designated Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck announce the result of a ballot of Green members on whether to approve a coalition agreement with two other parties for new German government in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Green members have approved the coalition agreement with the Social Democratic Party, SPD, and the Free Democratic Party, FDP, for a new German government. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Caption Green party co-leader and designated German Foreign Minister Annalena Baebock, right, and co-party leader and designated Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck announce the result of a ballot of Green members on whether to approve a coalition agreement with two other parties for new German government in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Green members have approved the coalition agreement with the Social Democratic Party, SPD, and the Free Democratic Party, FDP, for a new German government. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber