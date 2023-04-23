German government, unions reach pay deal for public workers

The ver.di union had pressed for hefty raises as Germany, like many other countries, grapples with high inflation. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said as the deal was announced early Sunday that “we accommodated the unions as far as we could responsibly do in a difficult budget situation.”

The deal entails one-time payments totaling 3,000 euros ($3,300) per employee, with the first 1,240 euros coming in June and monthly payments of 220 euros following until February. In March, regular monthly pay for all will be increased by 200 euros, followed by a salary increase of 5.5%. The deal runs through to the end of 2024.