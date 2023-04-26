German government doubles 2023 growth forecast to 0.4%

Habeck said efforts by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government to soften the impact of high energy prices also have paid off.

Inflation remains high, however. It has declined from the levels it reached last year, but the annual inflation rate still stood at 7.4% in March, eroding consumers' purchasing power. The government said it expects inflation to average 5.9% this year, down a bit from 6.9% in 2022, and fall to 2.7% next year.

The economy shrank by 0.4% in the last three months of 2022, though it managed full-year growth of 1.8%.

Recent economic figures have given grounds for optimism, with factory orders and exports increasing in February and a closely watched barometer of business confidence rising for the past seven months. First-quarter GDP figures are due Friday.