German government averts crisis with budget agreement for Europe’s largest economy

BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Friday agreed on a budget for 2025 and a stimulus package for Europe’s largest economy, ending a monthslong squabble that threatened to upend Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s center-left coalition.

Scholz, a Social Democrat, and leaders of the Free Democrats and Greens agreed on the budget early Friday after marathon talks, German news agency dpa reported, citing party sources. The leaders were expected to provide details at a news conference later on Friday.

Scholz replaced long-serving conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel after federal elections in 2011, heading a coalition built around a program of modernization in areas including climate protection, infrastructure and research.