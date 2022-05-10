German FM pledges accountability for killings in Bucha

Baerbock visited Bucha together with Ukraine's prosecutor general, saying the international community would help Ukraine to collect evidence of war crimes.

Speaking to reporters at a damaged church, Baerbock said she heard accounts from those who had lost loved ones during the occupation, including people killed in a supermarket while they were going shopping, and a woman and her two children shot dead while they were trying to flee.

“Nobody can take away the pain (of the survivors),” she said. “The pain of fathers and mothers, of aunts, uncles, friends, neighbors and colleagues. But we can ensure there is justice.”

The head of the U.N. human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, said Tuesday that it had received reports of more than 300 men, women and children being unlawfully killed in Bucha during the occupation.

Across Ukraine, the global body has corroborated 3,381 civilian deaths since the beginning of the war.

“The actual figures are higher and we are working to corroborate every single incident,” Bogner said.

Caption German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is shown pictures on a smartphone as she speaks with a local priest near a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Caption German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock watches photos showing the bodies of civilians killed during the Russian occupation in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Caption German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock watches photos showing the bodies of civilians killed during the Russian occupation in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)