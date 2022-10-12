ajc logo
German far-right politician 'danced' on Holocaust memorial

3 hours ago
Israel’s ambassador in Berlin has slammed a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany party for appearing to dance on the country’s Holocaust memorial

BERLIN (AP) — Israel's ambassador in Berlin has slammed a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany party for appearing to dance on the country's Holocaust memorial.

Ambassador Ron Prosor said tweeted Tuesday that far-right politician Holger Winterstein had brought “shame upon himself and his party.”

A picture posted on social media showed Winterstein posing with outstretched arms on one of the stone slabs that form the memorial in Berlin for the more than 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust.

German media reported that the picture was taken after a protest organized Saturday by Alternative for Germany.

The party, known by its German acronym AfD, said it would take action against Winterstein over his “extremely disrespectful behavior.”

Winterstein is a county representative in Thuringia.

The party's leader in the state, Bjoern Hoecke, in 2018 called the Holocaust memorial a "monument of shame" and called for Germany to perform a "180-degree turn" when it comes to the way it remembers its past. A party tribunal at the time rejected a bid to have him expelled.

