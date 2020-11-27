German far-right party member charged with drug smuggling

Marcus Hoffmann, 46, faces charges of drug trafficking and attempted drug trafficking and could receive up to 15 years in jail if convicted, Bremen prosecutors' spokesman Frank Passade said.

Hoffmann, a Bremerhaven port worker, and four others are alleged to have received the cocaine in a shipping container in August 2019. He was arrested after an attempt to retrieve another suspected shipment three months later, Passade said, confirming a report in Bild newspaper.