German far-right names long-shot presidential candidate

Max Otte, a right-wing economist who was previously involved with a think-tank close to Alternative for Germany, last year became the head of the Werte-Union — a group that describes itself as representing conservative members of Merkel's center-right Christian Democrats but isn't formally linked to the party. CDU leaders have struggled in recent years to settle on an approach to the Werte-Union, which is politically marginal but has at times gained plenty of attention.

Alternative for Germany, or AfD, on Tuesday announced that Otte was its choice to challenge President Frank-Walter Steinmeier when a special assembly meets Feb. 13 to elect a head of state for the next five years.