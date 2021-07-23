German far-right fails in bid to oust state governor

Bjoern Hoecke, one of the hardest-right figures in Alternative for Germany, or AfD, won only his party's 22 votes in the 90-seat state legislature of Thuringia state for his effort to topple governor Bodo Ramelow and take the governor's office himself.

The region has been in political flux, at times with national ramifications, since a 2019 election stripped Ramelow's three-party coalition government of its majority. Ramelow is Germany's only state governor from the Left Party, which is in part a descendant of East Germany's ruling communists and mainstream center-right parties refuse to work with. No party wants to work with AfD.