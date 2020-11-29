German far-right airs divisions over leader's criticism

At a convention at Kalkar in western Germany — held in person, unlike other parties’ recent gatherings, but at authorities’ insistence with masks and distancing — Meuthen gave a speech Saturday in which he called for “internal discipline” and “impeccable behavior” from all members.

He questioned the wisdom of uncritical closeness to demonstrations against anti-virus restrictions that have drawn a wide variety of attendees, including conspiracy theorists. And he asked: “Is it really wise to speak of a ‘corona dictatorship?’” That phrase has been used by the influential leader of AfD's parliamentary group, Alexander Gauland.

The speech angered many members. In Sunday's debate, lawmaker Stephan Brandner described it as “a torpedo” that “did serious damage to our party and this convention.”

“You are dividing the party,” he told Meuthen. “You are only helping the old parties.”

Meuthen insisted that he hadn't spoken out against anti-restriction demonstrations as a whole or called for division.

“I wholeheartedly want our party's success ... but we will only achieve this success with serious appearances,” he said.