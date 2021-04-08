German factory orders up for 2nd straight month in February

Orders were up 1.2% compared with January, which itself saw a 0.8% gain, the Economy Ministry said. It was the ninth increase in the past 10 months, the exception being a drop in December.

The gain was driven by demand at home, with orders from inside Germany rising 4%. Orders from other countries in the 19-nation eurozone were up 2.7%, but those from elsewhere in the world dropped 2.3%.