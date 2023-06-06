X

German factory orders dipped again as 2nd quarter started

National & World News
2 hours ago
Official figures show that German factory orders, an important indicator for Europe’s biggest economy, dipped in April after a big drop in March

BERLIN (AP) — German factory orders, an important indicator for Europe's biggest economy, dipped in April after a big drop in March, official figures showed Tuesday. The data pointed to a disappointing start to the second quarter.

The Economy Ministry said orders were down 0.4% compared with the previous month. That followed a painful 10.9% drop in March. Economists had expected an increase in April, but the ministry said the figure was influenced in part by fluctuations in bulk orders.

While domestic orders were up 1.6% in April, there was a drop in foreign demand — particularly in orders from elsewhere in the 20-nation eurozone, which were 2.7% lower.

The orders data followed the release on Monday of lackluster export figures for April. They showed exports increasing by 1.2% on the month after a 6% drop in March.

In late May, Germany's national statistics office said that the economy shrank in the first three months of this year, marking the second consecutive quarter of contraction that is one definition of recession.

Germany’s gross domestic product, or GDP, declined by 0.3% in the period from January to March. That followed a drop of 0.5% in Europe’s biggest economy during the last quarter of 2022.

Inflation has eased but remained at a still-high 6.1% in May, while higher interest rates are also complicating hopes of an economic upturn.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Melissa Golden

The Jolt: Proposed purge of ‘traitors’ deepens Georgia GOP rift1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres, bandres@ajc.com

Why a Cobb County judge dropped charges against a man charged with murder
1h ago

Credit: SK Battery America

Incentives for SK-Hyundai EV battery plant could total $700M
3h ago

Black reparations to be focus of national conference in Atlanta
2h ago

Black reparations to be focus of national conference in Atlanta
2h ago

Fulton jail to stick with NaphCare through end of year
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

LeBron James named honorary starter for 24 Hours of Le Mans
3m ago
4.9 magnitude quake strikes southern Haiti; 3 dead, several injured
7m ago
Supreme Court opened the door to states' voting restrictions. Now a new ruling could...
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta Public Safety Training Center’s funding vote
2h ago
‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
16h ago
When HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top