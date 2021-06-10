German ex-minister, mayor contender stripped of doctorate

Allegations of plagiarism led to the Berlin university reviewing Giffey’s 2010 dissertation on the policy of the European Union’s executive body, the European Commission. Giffey said in 2019 that she would resign from the government if her Ph.D. was revoked. The university initially decided to issue a reprimand, but not to revoke her title.

In November, the university said it would reconsider the decision after an expert’s report raised questions about whether it was entitled only to issue a reprimand. Giffey said then she would stop using the academic title “doctor.”

Announcing her resignation last month, she insisted that she wrote the thesis “to the best of my ability” and added: “I regret it if I made mistakes in this.” Giffey added that, if the university decided to revoke her academic title, she would accept that.